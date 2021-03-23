Attack on govnor Ortom of Benue na wetin we condemn but we still dey court wit am - Miyetti Allah

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Meyitti Allah Kautal Hore say na true say dem gada do meeting for Adamawa state, but nobody mention Govnor Ortom at all during di meeting and dem surprise say some pipo just dey mention Miyetti Allah upanda for di attack against Benue state Govnor, Samuel Ortom.



Oga of di Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group Bello Badejo, tell BBC Pidgin say, dem condemn di attack on Govnor Samuel Ortom but dat one no stop dem as dem still continue to dey court wit am and even as im dey spoil dia name, e no go make dem withdraw dia case wit am.



Miyyeti Allah Kautal Hore bin cari di Benue state govnor Ortom go court on top di anti-grazing law wey im declare for im state.



"Our meeting na to just bring Fulanis togeda to make dem understand say pipo important wen dem no be Fulani, and importance of how farming and cattle rearing na almost di same tin. We do di meeting for di hotel dia and some professor and doctors come, Captain Ahmed Chiroma deliver letter dia but no anytin like Ortom dia.



Wetin Ortom tok



About fifteen unknown gunmen bin attempt to attack di govnor and im security men wen im go im farm on Saturday March 20.



For press briefing wey di govnor do afta di attack, im say, "my lawyer dey here and im go write petition against di leadership of fulani herdsmen or whatever you call dem, Miyetti Allah becos dem come out to target me and for back dem plan to target me."



According to di govnor, afta di meeting wey di fulani group do for Adamawa, dem release statement wia dem accuse am "as di only pesin wey dey create wahala for di whole Fulani tribe for dis kontri."



But Oga Bello Badejo say Miyetti Allah no be terrorist organisation, if anytin disturb dem, dem go go court, dem no fit attack pesin.



"We no get gun, we no have anytin, we no have any weapon inside our organisation, we no get terrorist pipo," im tok.



Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM)



Afta di attack, one unknown group wey call dem sef Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) later come to claim responsibility.



FUNAM claim to represent Fulani pipo for fifteen kontris for Africa, but nobody seem to sabi anytin about dis faceless group.



Oga Badejo say "we no know anytin about dis Fulani Nationality Movement, we no know di organisation, we no know dem."



"we no know dis organisation wey you dey call FUNAM or whatever, dis na di first time wey I dey hear dis name. we neva know who be di Fulanis wey get dis organisation, we no get any link wit dem, we no know dem.