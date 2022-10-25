Atta Poku to drag GFA to RTI Commission for expenditure on Ghana's friendlies against Brazil, Nicaragua

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku has decided to sort official information from the Right to Information Commission on the amount Ghana spent on the Black Stars during the September 2022 international break.



This is in a quest to validate his alleged report that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta paid $800,000 payment to the Ghana Football Association to settle costs for matches played.



In a response to the FA's tweet that his claims are untrue, Atta Poku wrote: "I've seen the GFA's response and I have decided to test this at the RTI Commission by writing officially to them. I won't rely on any "leaked" document from anywhere but will seek for the most official source in this context. I've been here with them during the betting saga."



The GFA, in their release, stated that the report is a calculated attempt to "pitch the public against the Ghana Football Association and to drag our name in the mud."



"Our attention has been drawn to a Tweet from Collins Atta Poku on the release of $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association for our recent international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua."



"The news is not only FALSE but a calculated lie to pitch the public against the Ghana Football Association and to drag our name in the mud. We would like the public to disregard that frivolous reportage," GFA statement copied to Ghana read.







