Atletico Madrid and three other European clubs inquire about Asante Kotoko's Frank Mbella

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are the latest club to show interest in Asante Kotoko's Cameroonian forward Frank Mbella Etouga, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 20-year-old forward has been Asante Kotoko's livewire this season, netting his 18th goal of the campaign against WAFA to set a new record at the club.



His outstanding display in the Ghana Premier League has seen him arouse interest in several European clubs including the Colchoneros.



GHANASoccernet.com can authoritatively reveal Italian sides Inter Milan and Atalanta have inquired about the forward with German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen also interested in Mbella.



According to close sources, the red-hot forward will not stay in the Ghana Premier League for long as he is set to make a move to Europe next season.



Frank Mbella Etouga leads the golden boot race in the Ghanaian topflight league with 18 goals, after netting the winner against WAFA on Saturday in Sogakope.



He joined the Porcupine Warriors in October 2021 from Cameroonian outfit AS Fortuna du Mfou.