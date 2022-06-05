Ati-Zigi starts, Andre Ayew benched as Otto Addo names starting XI against CAR

Sports News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his starting team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier Against the Central African Republic.



Lawrence Ati Zigi will be in post for the Black Stars while first-choice goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott takes his seat on the bench.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew will be coming from the bench today against Central Africa Republic with Osman Bukari given the opportunity to start after scoring his debut goal against Madagascar.



Edmund Addo and Jonathan Mensah are also in the starting eleven while Kudus Mohammed and striker Felix Afena-Gyan have maintained their place in the team after the Madagascar game.



It is the second game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and after an empathic opening day victory over Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium, coach Otto Addo’s side are hoping to keep a 100% record in the qualifiers.



Central African Republic lost 2-1 to Angola and this home game present an opportunity to win or get a favorable win.



Below is Ghana's starting eleven against Central African Republic:



