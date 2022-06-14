Ati-Zigi's World Cup hopes in shambles after Manaf Nurudeen's performance against Chile

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Kirin Cup might have given the Black Stars technical team a fair idea about who merits the third sport for the goalkeeping role for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Although Otto Addo could send all his four goalkeepers to the World Cup, it could also be cut to three in a situation where one goalkeeper needs to be sacrificed.



Normally, national teams are allowed to name 23 players for the World Cup, however, recent reports suggest that the world football’s governing body, FIFA, has considered extending the squad size to 26.



Given that FIFA maintain the old rule, Otto Addo has to name only three goalkeepers for the World Cup.



Currently, bar any injury, the first and second spot on the list is occupied by first-choice Jojo Wollacott and second in the pecking order, Richard Ofori.



Along with Wollacott and Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen have been in competition for the third spot, having fewer minutes to prove who among the two deserves the slot.



Finally, the minutes the two goalkeepers have been craving to put their qualities to test came in the Kirin Cup in Japan.



Wollacott and Ofori could not make the squad for the Kirin Cup - a four nations tournament hosted by Japan in 2022.







Manaf and Ati-Zigi were the available options for the two games with Otto Addo giving both goalkeepers a game each to prove themselves.



Ati-Zigi was handed the starting berth in the first game against Japan. The St. Gallen goalie came short, conceding 4 goals.



He looked jittery with the ball at his feet and also could not pick a long pass when his easy options were cut out. His reflexes, positioning and anticipation were not up to standard as he let in four goals from five shots on target. However, his aerial superiority was glaring as he used his gallant figure to his advantage.



Manaf had the second game, which was a third-place fixture against Chile and he bossed the match.



Unlike Ati-Zigi, the Eupen goalkeeper did not face many shoots but was up to the task, showing good reflexes the few times he was called to action.



Also, the team capitalise on his ball-playing skills to play out from the back without problems.



Because he is composed and confident, the defenders involved him more in the build-up and he barely misplaced a pass, either long or short.

Another feature of Manaf’s performance that will most certainly interest Otto Addo is the sweeping role he played. On more than three occasions, the goalkeeper stepped out of his box to make clearances and challenged for the ball.



He was one of the standout performers for Ghana in the match. Manaf showed another quality that has been lacking in Black Stars goalkeepers for quite a long while now, that is the ability to save penalties.



The match ended scoreless after 90 minutes and per the rules of the tournament, it had to be decided on penalties.



Manaf guessed right in all four Chile penalties and saved two as one went over the bar.



Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Fatawu Issahaku converted Ghana's first three as the Black Stars beat the South Americans 3-1 on penalties.



All the players right after the victory joined ran to Manaf who turned out to be the hero of the day.



The 23-year-old gave a good account of himself on his full debut, making a statement on how he can help the team at the World Cup.



