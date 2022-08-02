Ati-Zigi must be sacked from the Black Stars - Ex-goalkeeper Anthony Osei Kwadwo

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Former Ghana goalkeeper Anthony Osei Kwadwo wants St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi sacked from the senior national team after failing to improve.



The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper explained that Ati-Zigi has failed to utilize the opportunities that came his way despite being in the national team since 2018.



Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Anthony Osei Kwadwo stressed that Ati-Zigi should have been Black Stars number one currently, but he has been a pale shadow of himself.



“Ati-Zigi must be sacked, let me explain,” the retired goalkeeper who is based in the US stated.



He added, “look at the years he has been with the national team and where he has gotten to. This is the right time for him to be our number one, but look at his performance, yet they always invite him.”



According to him, “we have local goalkeepers like Danlad who can perform better than him.”



Since making his debut for Ghana’s senior national team in 2018, Lawrence Ati Zigi has managed just one clean sheet for the Black Stars.



With 38 call-ups to the national team, Lawrence Ati Zigi has been trusted to keep the post for the Black Stars on just eight occasions.



With Ati-Zigi in the goal post, the Black Stars have won 1, drawn 3, lost 4 matches and conceded 10 goals out of 8 games. The goalkeeper has just one clean sheet in the Black Stars.



