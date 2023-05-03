Ati Zigi, Vorsah, Prince Tagoe – Kwabena Agyepong lists Black Stars players produced by his club

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has underscored his love for football and the development of the beautiful game.



Speaking in an interview on Kumsai-based Hello FM, the flagbearer hopeful said he is a football investor and owns a team that has produced several players for Ghana’s national team.



“The current Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is from my team. He is from Argentinos Juniors. I produced Isaac Vorsah; Prince Tagoe, Rashid Alhassan and Gokel Ahotor are all products of my team,” he stressed.



Known more for his political career in the last few years, Kwabena Ayepong for a long period of time hosted sports programmes on state-owned GTV.



According to him, his motivation for investing in football development stems for his passion for the game.



“The team is there, even this morning I am supposed to send them money because they are playing a home match. I spend a lot because it’s my passion, I don’t gain anything out of it but I love to give the children an opportunity,” he stated.



Kwabena Agyepong, a former general secretary of the NPP is seeking to lead the party in the 2024 general election as its presidential candidate.







