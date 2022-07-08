Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams confesses that he now feels Ghanaian

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams, Athletic Bilbao striker, has confessed that he now feels Ghanaian and is ready to represent Ghana at any tournament.



On Tuesday, the Bilbao-born striker released a video in which he announced his decision to change his nationality from Spain to Ghana. He was then welcomed by the Ghana Football Association and Ghanaians on social media.



Prior to switching nationality, he had earlier rejected several efforts to wear the Black Stars jersey.



Around the time of his Spain debut in 2016, Williams was being watched by their Spanish scout Gerard Nus for Ghana.



“I admire and love Ghana, the food, tradition. My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there,"



“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more. So I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%,” Williams told The Guardian.



In a change of heart, the Bilbao striker has confessed he now feels Ghanaian while speaking to TV3 in an exclusive interview.



“Yes, I was confused before but since I came here [Ghana] and saw all the people and all the things that I don’t see in Spain,” he said.



“Seeing the people is very important and they love me, they take photos of me and encourage me to play for Black Stars,"



“It was beautiful playing with Spain. I have lived all my life in Spain but I don’t forget Ghana. Ghana is a special country because my parents are here, and my blood is here,”



“Ghana is here in my heart because I enjoy this country. I see my people, I see my parents. My parents are Ghanaians and I am a Ghanaian,” he concluded.



