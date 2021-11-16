'At least we have not lost'- Hearts of Oak board member on the team's poor start

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hesse Herman urges Hearts of Oak fans to have patience amidst the club's poor start



Hearts of Oak have drawn first three league games in the GPL



Hearst of Oak are winless in their last 4 matches in all competitions







Hearts of Oak's supporters' chairman, Elvis Hesse Herman has said it is good the club has not lost a game despite their difficult start to the season.



The Phobians have drawn all their first three matches this campaign and thus the fans are worried that the team might not defend the title they won last season.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Hesse Herman said the season is still young and thus the technical team and the players shouldn't be pressured.



"In as much as we appreciate the fact that the results have not been too good. I think it is too early to criticize, especially the technical team and the boys. What they need most is our support but if the situation doesn’t change after the first five matches, then we can all come on a round table then look at what is happening." he said



The board member also thanked God for the team not suffering a defeat despite the slow start.



"We only thank God that at least we have not lost a match. For the supporters to be worried, you know Hearts of Oak is a big club. They have followed the club for a long time and in Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, all we know is to win. At a point in this club, we won the league six consecutive times. So, it tells you that this is what the supporters enjoy and so when they are worried you should understand…What I will tell them is that they should rally behind the boys." he added



Hearts of Oak have now gone four matches in all competitions without a win.