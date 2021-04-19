At least 7 pipo die and 50 houses burn sake of petrol tanker accident for Benue state

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Na black Sunday for di pipo of Oshigbudu village for Agatu Local goment of Benue State as tanker explode kill 9 pipo and burn 72 houses and shops.



Di oil tanker wey full wit petrol bin fall for road and all di petrol wey dey inside pour wey lead to fire outbreak.



Di Secretary to di LGA, Sunday Oteyi say di incident happun around 12 pm and dat di tanker bin dey come from Otukpo axis and dem discover say e dey on high speed.



As e come reach di Oshigbudu-Obagaji junction, di tanker come fall and explode.



E say di area na busy area wit plenti business but now pipo for di area dey cry and count dia loss.



Eye witnesses say giant flames from di burning tanker enta pipo houses wey dey nearby.



Accidents wey dey happun sake of tanker explosion dey very common for Nigeria.



For July 2019, at least 45 pipo die and more dan 100 injure for di same area when petrol tanker crash for road and explode as pipo dey try gada fuel.



