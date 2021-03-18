AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: 'Covid-19 vaccine give me serious pains...'

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for Ghana deny claims say AstraZeneca vaccine dey cause blood clots in some people.



Concerns about de impact of Covid-19 vaccine dey spread across Ghana after news emerge say AstraZeneca vaccine dey give severe side effects like blood clots.



Sake of dis countries like France, Germany den six other countries shun dey give de AstraZeneca vaccine to de public.



But according to FDA contrary to de claims, dem no record any case of blood clots for Ghana in people wey take de vaccine.



Some Ghanaians who take de vaccine reveal say dem experience side effects which make dem fall sick for days.



"I develop severe headache, body weakness, waist pains, chills den fever after I take de vaccine. Dis start one day after I take de vaccine," Gertrude Asamoah talk BBC Pidgin."



As I go hospital saf, I notice say dem admit one person who take de vaccine plus me" she add.



Other Ghanaians who take de vaccine share similar experiences, but according to de FDA dis be normal.



Health Officials for Ghana say dem set up Joint Covid-19 Safety Review Committee (JCVSRC) which go look into all de reported adverse issues associated to de vaccines.



Dem encourage Ghanaians say dem for take de vaccine.