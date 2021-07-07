Aston Villa coach justifies why Hudson-Odoi must consider playing for Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Dutch midfielder, George Boateng has noted that the big chances Callum Hudson-Odoi will have at playing at major international torment should inspire him to consider playing for the Black Stars.



Having visited the West African country for the summer post-season holiday break, the Chelsea forward became the subject of discussion in the media space as he is still eligible to play for Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo has even ordered the Ghana FA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to do all they can to convince Hudson-Odoi to play for the Black Stars.



While he is yet to decide whether or not he will ditch the English national team and play for Ghana, George Boateng who is Aston Villa U-23 coach has advised that he should consider that decision.



“My advice would be that if you don’t see a future there for you to play regular football, because let’s not made a mistake here."



“Hudson Odoi is an outstanding World Class footballer and he is only going to get better and it will be a shame if he only ends up having 5 or 6 caps for England and doesn’t make a final tournament like a World Cup or European Championship ever in his career,” George Boateng told Citi TV in an interview.



The Aston Villa U-23 coach continued, “But there is the possibility of representing Ghana and playing at the World Cup stage in a team with top-class players and if he plays for Ghana, it will send out a message to many other players, who would want to play for Ghana.”