Assess Jordan Ayew by his contribution to the team, not goals - Spokesperson

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Spokesperson for the Ayew brothers, Fifi Tackie, says Jordan contributes more on the pitch as a team player.



The Crystal Palace forward has come under criticism due to his inability to score for both club and country in recent times.



The 30-year-old has not scored for Palace in his last 36 appearances and for the Black Stars, he last scored in an AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome last year.



Jordan was tipped to fill in the big shoes left behind by Asamoah Gyan but the former Aston Villa striker has failed to live up to expectations.



Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieria recently slammed the Ghanaian international after missing a chance against Brighton in a Premier League.



Fifi Tackie has asked his critics to assess Jordan Ayew’s contribution to the team instead of his goal-scoring problems.



“Jordan Ayew is more of a team player than an individual player”, he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“He doesn’t see anything wrong if he tries to assist than to score. Assess Jordan Ayew by his contribution on the pitch it is why Patrick Vieira will continue to use him”.



Jordan who is being criticized for his poor showing and inability to score for the Black Stars has been named in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



He has made seven appearances for Crystal Palace in the ongoing campaign and is yet to find the back of the net.