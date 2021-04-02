Assemblies of God honours Rev Dr Appiah Kubi

Religion of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Professor Yaw Frimpong Manso, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, has said the greatest legacy any leader could leave is a good name.



He said every leader must challenge him or herself to leave the place of stewardship better than he or she met it to bring marked improvement in standards.



Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso was speaking at a special retirement service held in honour of Rev Dr. Kwame Appiah Kubi, a former Senior Pastor, and his wife at the Lighthouse Central Assembly of God Church at Akwatialine, a suburb of Kumasi.



He charged Christian leaders to nurture and keep their children in the faith, groom good followers, workers, and future leaders to sustain the Kingdom’s work, and at the end of it all, “leave the flock and leadership in the hands of God.”



Rev. Frimpong Manso described Rev Appiah Kubi, who was the Senior Pastor of the Lighthouse Central Assembly, as a humble, affable, and unifying personality, who had been a valuable asset to the brethren of the faith over the past 34 years.



"Rev. Dr. Appiah Kubi, as the longest-serving Minister in the Assemblies of God fraternity, has proven himself beyond measure,” he noted.



Rev Appiah Kubi, on his part, thanked God for using him as an instrument of change in society, while expressing gratitude to all for making his stewardship successful and fulfilling.