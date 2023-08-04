Assemblies of God Ghana to construct convention centre as part of centenary anniversary celebrations

Religion of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Reverend Stephen Wengam, has announced plans by the church to build a magnificent convention centre in Ghana.



The facility dubbed the Centenary City project will be a feature of the centenary celebrations of the Assemblies of God, Ghana in 2030.



Delivering a speech at the Ethnic Fellowship Night during the 2023 General Council Meeting of USA Assemblies Of God at Columbus Ohio, Reverend Wengam disclosed that the purpose of the mammoth facility is to position Assemblies of God Ghana as a hub of church activities on the continent.



He stated that the facility will not only host activities of the church in Ghana but the entire African continent.



“Our centenary celebration is in seven years and to remember what the US church did for us, we are going to build what we call the Centenary City project. It will be a huge convention for centre, not only for Ghana but the whole of Africa," he said.



“Ghana is doing well in terms of peace and hospitality so we want to become the focal point for nations and expansion,” he stated.



Reverend Wengam also expressed gratitude to the US branch of the Assemblies of God for their continued support to the Ghana branch.



He spoke of plans to expand the Ghana church and appealed to the US chapter to support the them with missionaries who will help spread the message of God and vision of the church.



“We are grateful to the US church. Ghana Assemblies of God Church is still opened to partnership with the US church. Our vision is titled the transformation agenda anchored on Micah 4:1&2."



“ We have six thematic areas and the first is to reach every town and village with the church. We are praying that the US will send more missionaries to Ghana to help. There must be no town or village in Ghana without the presence of Assemblies of God”, he said.



Reverend Wengam who is the Vice President of Africa Assemblies of God was a special guest at the conference which was held earlier this week.



