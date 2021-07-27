Asoka GH and Bukom Vampire face fierce battles in ‘The Armwrestling Supermatch’ on July 31

Bodybuilding of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) is set to organize another thrilling event dubbed ‘The Armwrestling Supermatch’ at the DG Hathramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 pm where strict Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to.



The Armwrestling Supermatch will have top-four pullers from the top four bodyweight categories in Ghana converge to battle it out in an all-play-all competition format to determine who gets the bragging rights and who gets to represent Ghana at the World Armwrestling Championships in Georgia after the long break due to the global pandemic, COVID-19.



Pullers billed for the Supermatch have been drawn from the best in the men’s heavyweight +100kg, women’s heavyweight +90kg and middleweight 75kg for both men and women. They will engage in an all play all left and right arm battles to determine the winners taking home a huge trophy and other mouthwatering prizes from Opportunity International Savings & Loans, K-Balm Ointment, Twellium Industries and Xploxa Energy Drink.



Undefeated Derrick Kwakye Adu aka Asoka GH will face off with para-champion and hottest contender Haruna Tahiru from Accra and the big boy of Armwrestling Antwi Boasiako aka “The Punisher” from Kumasi. The highlight will be the revenge battle between Derrick Kwakye Adu and Fawzi Saoud aka “The King” who has just returned to Ghana to dethrone the champion in the Supermatch.



Ghana’s heavyweight champion in the women’s category, young and talented Yasmin Kadiri Moro aka “Bukom Vampire” will face off with compatriot African Champion Grace Mintah of Ghana Police Service, Mary Aryettey from Teshie and two-time African Champion Alberta Boatemaa Ampomaa from the Ghana Police Service.



In the middleweight division, African Junior Champion, Prince Affum from Teshie will be expected to square off with the likes of Isaac Nii Amugi, Godwin Sackey, Edward Asamoah, Adjetey Sowah, Issa Konya, Abdul Aziz Waham and Wisdom Abromekye.



The Ghana Armwrestling Federation has developed 20 product including the Armwrestling Supermatch to enhance participation and promotion of the sport within Tertiary Institutions and many other groups.



The Armwrestling Supermatch which is dubbed “Show Up or Shut Up” is put together by Legaci101 and Happy FM with Peception Management International and Brand Surge Marketing as partners.



