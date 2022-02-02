AskMuntari tops Twitter trends as fans welcome player to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Hearts of Oak unveil Sulley Muntari
Hearts of Oak are 5th on GPL season
Sulley Muntari will not make a big impact at Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Grunsah
Social media users particularly Accra Hearts of Oak fans have joined the #AskMuntari trend on Twitter to welcome the former Inter Milan midfielder’s return to the Ghana Premier League.
Sulley Muntari has joined Accra Hearts of Oak on a short-term deal to mark his return to the Ghana Premier League.
The footballer left Liberty Professionals twenty-two years ago to join Udinese in Italy.
But shortly after announcing the deal on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Accra Hearts of Oak have started a new trend about their star player.
The #AskMuntari has been created to allow Ghanaians and Accra Hearts of Oak fans to interact with the former Black Stars midfielder.
The initiative has already gained momentum on social media with many fans reacting and engaging with it.
The #AskMuntari is currently trending number one on Twitter as of the time this report was put together.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the engagements on The #AskMuntari tweets for you in the post below:
????????????— Phobians - GPLChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) February 2, 2022
Twitter Q&A, Phobians
Send in your questions.
Take the opportunity to ask Sulley Muntari all the questions and get to know all the details about his move to @HeartsOfOakGH. ????
Reply to this tweet with your questions, using the hashtag #AskMuntari to get to know more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AfkibRGFC2
You can join in the conversation with all the questions you've for Sulley Muntari on his move to @HeartsOfOakGH— SonOfaMafia???? (@Sonofamafia) February 2, 2022
Use the tag #AskMuntari ❤️????????✌️ pic.twitter.com/ZOKpTL3oYK
Let make Ghana work. #OperationCleanYourFrontage #AskMuntari pic.twitter.com/hXl2Wj9kOL— Sir (@Sir_Askia) February 2, 2022
Oh talk again... He no dey check himself kraaao.. Ahhh.. The boy dey look like hunger.. Sia laidat???????????????????????????? #AskMuntari pic.twitter.com/kPgTWlDl8Z— Ibrahim Sanni (@ibrasanni) February 2, 2022
#AskMuntari What are his personal goals? https://t.co/5CGCCyB1DX— edward brew (@edwardbrew1) February 2, 2022
Which would you opt for, a local based coach or a foreign coach? #AskMuntari— Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) February 2, 2022
This one is from the tornado himself Ghana's greatest captain of all time @StephenAppiah #AskMuntari pic.twitter.com/ZAfkOdSw4G— Sir Guggisberg (@GordonKwadwo) February 2, 2022
Would you like to return to the Black stars#AskMuntari https://t.co/IpBw14ZViw— o2baby.s.n.a (@Solomon_Nee) February 2, 2022
Ask Sulley your questions and he will answer #AskMuntari https://t.co/jC5O6JIFAC— KAE DABI ???? (@tlimz1) February 2, 2022
#CanMenSayNoToSex ?— Mr.KALYJAY'sWIFE???? (@Sansark2) February 2, 2022
Why has #AskMuntari signed up with @HeartsOfOakGH ?
What does he see so special about the team ? https://t.co/3hO7c6AgZo
What was his ideal motivation for joining hearts of oak and how does he evaluate the chances of hearts of oak project so far? #AskMuntari— KAE DABI ???? (@tlimz1) February 2, 2022
You can join in with all questions you have for Sulley Muntari on his move to @HeartsOfOakGH— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) February 2, 2022
Use the tag #AskMuntari ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/3dZnsGoyBs
Have you set any target for yourself as you have joined the Great Phobia Family ? #AskMuntari https://t.co/qFPu77idrH— NurseKobbyGh ???????? (@ktwels) February 2, 2022
Hearts of Oak fans, gather here and let’s ask our UCL winning superstar some questions #AskMuntari pic.twitter.com/l7UuuSogtZ— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) February 2, 2022
❤❤❤????????????????????#AskMuntari— Jeff Oma (@Jeff_Oma87) February 2, 2022
❤❤❤???????????????????? https://t.co/RwUHYNe9XM
Welcome to the biggest club in Ghana,— Abdul Fatao Inusah (@ABDULFATAO81) February 2, 2022
1. What influenced your decision to join Accra Hearts of Oak
2. Are you going to be with us for more than one year or it's just a year.
3. What has been your relationship between you the technical team and your team mates #AskMuntari
You can join in the conversation with all the questions you've for Sulley Muntari on his move to @HeartsOfOakGH— Hearts We Trust (@_HWTofficial) February 2, 2022
Use the tag #AskMuntari ❤️????????✌️ pic.twitter.com/8sd8supO2h