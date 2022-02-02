AskMuntari tops Twitter trends as fans welcome player to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari is the latest addition to the Accra Hearts of Oak team

Hearts of Oak unveil Sulley Muntari



Hearts of Oak are 5th on GPL season



Sulley Muntari will not make a big impact at Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Grunsah



Social media users particularly Accra Hearts of Oak fans have joined the #AskMuntari trend on Twitter to welcome the former Inter Milan midfielder’s return to the Ghana Premier League.



Sulley Muntari has joined Accra Hearts of Oak on a short-term deal to mark his return to the Ghana Premier League.



The footballer left Liberty Professionals twenty-two years ago to join Udinese in Italy.



But shortly after announcing the deal on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Accra Hearts of Oak have started a new trend about their star player.



The #AskMuntari has been created to allow Ghanaians and Accra Hearts of Oak fans to interact with the former Black Stars midfielder.



The initiative has already gained momentum on social media with many fans reacting and engaging with it.



The #AskMuntari is currently trending number one on Twitter as of the time this report was put together.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the engagements on The #AskMuntari tweets for you in the post below:





Oh talk again... He no dey check himself kraaao.. Ahhh.. The boy dey look like hunger.. Sia laidat???????????????????????????? #AskMuntari pic.twitter.com/kPgTWlDl8Z — Ibrahim Sanni (@ibrasanni) February 2, 2022

Which would you opt for, a local based coach or a foreign coach? #AskMuntari — Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) February 2, 2022

This one is from the tornado himself Ghana's greatest captain of all time @StephenAppiah #AskMuntari pic.twitter.com/ZAfkOdSw4G — Sir Guggisberg (@GordonKwadwo) February 2, 2022

Would you like to return to the Black stars#AskMuntari https://t.co/IpBw14ZViw — o2baby.s.n.a (@Solomon_Nee) February 2, 2022

Ask Sulley your questions and he will answer #AskMuntari https://t.co/jC5O6JIFAC — KAE DABI ???? (@tlimz1) February 2, 2022

#CanMenSayNoToSex ?

Why has #AskMuntari signed up with @HeartsOfOakGH ?

What does he see so special about the team ? https://t.co/3hO7c6AgZo — Mr.KALYJAY'sWIFE???? (@Sansark2) February 2, 2022

What was his ideal motivation for joining hearts of oak and how does he evaluate the chances of hearts of oak project so far? #AskMuntari — KAE DABI ???? (@tlimz1) February 2, 2022

Have you set any target for yourself as you have joined the Great Phobia Family ? #AskMuntari https://t.co/qFPu77idrH — NurseKobbyGh ???????? (@ktwels) February 2, 2022

Hearts of Oak fans, gather here and let’s ask our UCL winning superstar some questions #AskMuntari pic.twitter.com/l7UuuSogtZ — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) February 2, 2022