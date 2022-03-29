‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja

Black Stars in Abuja for crunch World Cup tie



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has reason to ask a Nigerian journalist to ask relevant questions during a press conference at the Abuja Stadium on Monday.



According to reports by an Angel FM reporter on the ground, the unnamed journalist asked about Otto Addo sweating in Kumasi in Kumasi and whether or not he will be sweating during the Black Stars' clash with the Super Eagles.



Addo retorted by asking the journalist to ask relevant questions, he, however went ahead to give a response to the question on sweating.



Find the exchange between Otto Addo and the Journalist below:



Nigerian journalist: Coach Otto Addo the last time in Kumasi you were sweating profusely, are we going to see same tomorrow.



Otto Addo (laughs): We have limited time so if you have opportunity, ask good questions. This is not a good question and not related to the game. I’m a sweater, if there’s heat tomorrow, I’ll sweat



Stars, Eagles battle for World Cup ticket



The Black Stars are in Abuja in search of a ticket to the FIFA World Cup, slated for Qatar, later this year.



Otto Addo's team drew goalless with the Nigerians on March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and are hoping to upset their hosts in their backyard.



The game will take place tonight (March 29) at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, where the Black Stars held their only training session hours after their arrival on March 28.



Winner of the tie will secure one of five African tickets for the World Cup.



Watch a video of the said exchange:





"Please try to have good questions.."



Otto Addo was not happy when he was asked why he was sweating in Kumasi.



