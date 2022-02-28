Asiedu Attobrah should be playing for Manchester United by now – Abdul Salam

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bankroller of New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu believes Ghanaian midfielder Asiedu Attobrah should have been playing for English giants, Manchester United by now if he had put his talent into good use.



The 27-year-old who was tipped for greatness after his exploits with Ghanaian outfit New Edubiase United between 2009 and 2015 is currently unattached.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Abdul Salam who managed Attobrah disclosed he is currently home and does not know why he is not playing actively at the moment.



According to him, the enterprising midfielder should been playing for Manchester United by now considering his talent but said it is unfortunate he couldn’t make it to the top.



“Asiedu Attobrah has disappointed me big time. As I speak, he is home but can’t tell why. Attobrah should have been playing for Manchester United and others by now but I think he didn’t take advantage of his talent” he said.



After spell with Edubiase, he departed to join Belgian side K.V. Kortrijk before returning to the domestic top-flight to play for Ashantigold.



Attobrah featured for the Ghana U-20 team as well.