Ashimeru still has a chance of making World Cup squad - Otto Addo

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo has revealed that the doors o the Black Stars have not been shut for Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru despite not being selected for September's friendly matches



The central midfielder was left out of the Black Stars 29-man squad for friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



According to the Black Stars coach, Ashimeru has always been unlucky as he is mostly injured whenever he is handed a call-up.



Ghana was handed a 3-0 thrashing against five-time World Champions Brazil on Friday in a friendly match in Le Havre.





"Majeed Ashimeru, for him, it’s more bad luck, let’s put it like that, because every time he was called up, he was injured before Nigeria or in June," coach Addo said as quoted by Africa Football News.



“I must admit that those who played in the midfield had good matches, whether against Nigeria, Madagascar, even against Mozambique, or even Chile, they performed well. But it’s clear he’s on our radar and he’s selectable.



He added, "We’re watching him and before the World Cup anything can happen, but he’s been unlucky for the past six months with his injuries."



"So I hope in any case that he will be spared from injury, and after that, who knows, he also has every chance of being part of the group that will play the 2022 World Cup. He is good at the moment, we are watching him."



The Black Stars will play Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27.