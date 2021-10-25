Ashimeru opens scoring account for Anderlecht

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian international Majeed Ashimeru scored his first goal for Anderlecht in their 4-2 win over Beerschot VA on Sunday.



Ashimeru got off the mark for his side after exchanging a clean one-two pass with teammate, Joshua Zirkzee before lifting a shot into the far corner.



His strike made the game 4-1 for his side with 22 minutes to the end of proceedings.



This was Majeed Ashimeru’s 12th league game this season, as he’s been a regular since making a permanent switch to the side last year from Red Bull Salzburg.



The former WAFA player will look to build on this and become more consistent at scoring for Coach Vincent Kompany’s team.



The win lifts Anderlecht to 4th on the Jupiler Pro League table on 20 points. They trail league leaders Union SG by 5 points after 12 matches played.



