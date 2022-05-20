Ashgold vow to explore all legal means to secure justice

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Beleaguered Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC have appealed the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to demote them for match-fixing and manipulation.



The miners further add that they will exhaust all available legal means to fight what they call injustice done to them by the verdict.



Ashantigold has been demoted to Division Two by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after they were found culpable of match-fixing and manipulation.



This follows the club's involvement in match-fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 34 games with Inter Allies who had been relegated at the time of the said match.



A fine of GH100,000 cedis has also been imposed on the club Ashantigold SC by the Disciplinary Committee.



"AshantiGold SC notes with shock and disappointment the decision of the GFA Disciplinary Committee dated 16th May 2022 (“the Decision”) in relation to the misconduct charges levelled against the club, its officials and players in respect of its 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 34 games against Inter Allies FC."



"Ashantigold wish to state that the decision is against the weight of evidence and whatever transpired during the hearing."



"Ashantigold has reviewed the Decision and being dissatisfied with it, has filed a Notice of Appeal against the Decision to the GFA Appeals Committee."



"Ashantigold has also requested for the Record of Proceedings/Record of Appeal of the Disciplinary Committee hearing and will upon receipt of same, file additional grounds of appeal."



"The club will exhaust all the legal avenues available to secure justice."



"We ask the playing body, technical team, our cherished supporters, and other stakeholders of the club to remain calm and resolute during these times," they added.