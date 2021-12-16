Ashgold owner evades arrest and demotion after paying SSNIT contribution of players

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Bankroller of Obuasi Ashantigold, Kwaku Frimpong [Champion] and his CEO Emmanuel Frimpong escaped arrest on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 when they made part payment of outstanding contribution for their players to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



SSNIT have declared their intention to go after Ghana Premier League clubs who fail to pay the contributions for their players. So far, the institution has gone after clubs like Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak.



Kwaku Frimpong who was wanted by police for non-compliance with payments to SSNIT, avoided arrest after making a payment to the trust. He had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to respond to a Writ of Summons from the Public Prosecution Service.



Nkoh Joseph, the Compliance Officer of SSNIT (Nsawam Branch) and National Coordinator of SSNIT Footballer Registrations, confirmed to Graphic Sports that a bench warrant was issued following Champion’s refusal to appear in court.



"After declaring his debt for him, we went through the inspection process and served him a demand notice and served him a court summons but he refused to come to court,” Mr Nkoo Joseph told Graphic sports.



He added, "In refusing to come to court, the court gave a bench warrant for the Obuasi Police to arrest him." However, the club made a GH ¢10,000 payment to the Obuasi Branch of SSNIT as part payment of outstanding contributions for their players to evade punishment.



Clubs who fail to comply to the regulations of SSNIT risk being relegated from the topflight division over their inability to meet the demands of SSNIT which is an infringement on the Club Licensing Regulations.