Ashgold lost $200,000 from Yaw Annor's sale due to FA ban - Thomas Duah

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former AshantiGold SC coach, Thomas Duah has revealed how the Ghana Football Association (GFA) blocked a deal worth $200,000 for the club.



The Miners were charged with match-fixing against Inter Allies in their final game during the 2020/21 season, a game that ended 7:0 in favour of the home side.



Following an investigation by the GFA, both clubs were demoted to the Division Two League.



However, Yaw Annor, who ended the 2020/21 top goal scorer joined the Egyptian side Ismaily SC in a deal that was worth $200,000.



But Duah speaking to Asempa FM revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) informed Ismaily SC that Ashgold does not exist anymore and therefore they should return the money despite Yaw Annor completing his move.



"The decision to demote Ashgold and Inter Allies was worrying," he said.



"The players were left to suffer without any reason and in the case of Ashgold, the club lost $200,000 from the Yaw Annor sale because this wicked Ghana Football Association (GFA) informed Ismaily SC that Ashgold does not exist anymore, meanwhile, Yaw Annor had joined the already.



"It was a bad decision by the Ghana Football Association and it hurts me such decision was taken," he added.



Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) have cleared all the players involved in the game and have instructed the GFA to pay over 3000 Swiss France.



Annor scored 22 goals in the 2020/21 season, making him joint-record holder with Hearts of Oak great Ishmael Addo as the player to score the highest number of goals in a single season.



Annor was also part of Bechem United’s MTN FA Cup-winning side back in 2016.