Ashgold hammer RTU in Obuasi

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

A fine display from Ashanti Gold SC has seen the team hammering Real Tamale United (RTU) 4-0 in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.



The Miners after going through a lot of trouble this season are confident of finishing hard at the end of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Today at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, the team hosted RTU to battle for points on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



Following a bright start to the game, Amos Kofi Nkrumah equalized with a fantastic effort to give the home team the lead.



With momentum on the side of the team, Ashanti Gold SC continued to pile the pressure on the visitors and scored three more goals in the 12th, 47th, and 90th minutes respectively.



Courtesy of the big win against real Tamale United today, Ashanti Gold SC has now climbed to 11th on the Ghana Premier League standings.



Meanwhile, RTU have dropped to 15 on the league log.