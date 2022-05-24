Ashgold can’t overturn ban with their appeal - Amanda Clinton

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former GFA presidential aspirant, Amanda Clinton Amegashie says it will take a miracle for Ashgold to overturn the ban placed on them by the FA’s Disciplinary Committee for match manipulation.



The GFA last week demoted Ashgold and Inter Allies to division Two after being found guilty in a match manipulation scandal last season.



The Miners have appealed against the decision, but speaking on Friday Night Football, lawyer Amanda Clinton insists she doesn’t see any way the Aboakese lads will have the ban overturned in their favor.



The astute legal brain who has applauded the FA for their commitment to tackling match fixing in the Ghana league insists Ashgold’s appeal get their demotion ban overturned won’t yield any positive results.



“I must commend the FA for a good job was done on this match fixing scandal.

They have shown that they are committed to tackling corrupt practices in our game.”



On the appeal by Ashgold, I will say it will indeed take a miracle to see the ruling overturn because from how I see things it won’t happen,” She told Starr sports.