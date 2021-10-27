Ashgold beat Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League sides, Ashanti Gold SC and Bibiani Gold Stars were involved in a pre-season friendly game on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.



The two top-flight clubs in the last couple of months have been preparing for the official start of the 2021/2022 football season.



Geared up for the commencement of the league this weekend, Ashanti Gold SC today hosted Bibiani Gold Stars in a final pre-season friendly.



In a game that saw managers of both teams experimenting by trying out new players and formations, Ashanti Gold SC came out tops as the winners through a lone goal scored by Kamara Dinni.



The attacker spent last season on loan at Karela United but is now back in Obuasi to strengthen the squad of the elephants for the new football season.



With the team’s win today, Ashanti Gold SC now turns attention to the first game of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season against Techiman Eleven Wonders.