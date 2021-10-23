Ashgold-Inter Allies match-fixing scandal: Verdict to be out before Congress - Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has revealed to Happy 98.9FM that a verdict will come out before the league season starts on the match-fixing scandal between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies.



Ashantigold and Inter Allies were found guilty of breaching Article 34(5)(a), Article 34(6)(d) of the association’s Premier League Regulations, 2019, and Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019.



The two top-flight sides allegedly played a match of convenience when Ashantigold thrashed Allies 5-1 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



In a statement issued by the GFA, the association’s prosecutor found both clubs guilty of wrongdoing and have asked the duo to submit their statements of defence after which the Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports, Henry Asante Twum disclosed to Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM that the disciplinary process is still in session and a decision will be taken by the Disciplinary Committee before Congress.



“The disciplinary committee is expected to bring out a verdict on Wednesday. All those who have been charged came with their lawyers. Unfortunately, the DC begged them to finish their work and call them on Thursday.



“The process has started and I am sure they are going to see all those who have been charged and by Wednesday we are expecting a verdict to be out before we go for Congress so those who want to go for an Appeal can do so,” he added.



The GFA will hold Congress on October 28 to usher in the 2021-22 Football Season.