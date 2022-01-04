Ashantigold will bounce back stronger – Seth Osei after defeat to Medeama

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei has said that the team will bounce back to winning ways after their defeat to Medeama on matchday 11 of the domestic top-flight.



The miners suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Yellow and Mauves at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Monday, January 3, 2022.



They will travel to Kumasi to play regional rivals Asante Kotoko in matchday 12 of the league on Sunday.



Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, the enterprising midfielder said his side is focused on securing all points after losing on home turf to Medeama on Monday.



“Kotoko is a great team and they are currently doing well. Beating them will not be an easy task. There must be unity and teamwork to be able to beat them. We have to put all issues, misunderstandings, and complaints aside and focus on the match. This is the only way we can beat them” he told Akoma FM in Kumasi.



“We will resume training today after our defeat to Medeama and with confidence and determination, we can surprise Kotoko with a win come Sunday”



“The supporters should still have confidence in us and rally behind us and surely Ashgold will bounce back strongly.”



Ashantigold occupies 14th position with 12 points after 11 matches into the season.