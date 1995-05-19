Foreign branches of NDC established

Editorial News of Friday, 19 May 1995

Branches of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have sprang up on the five continents of the world, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, general secretary of the party, has disclosed.



In an interview with the `Times' he said the national secretariat of the party had received letters and fax messages from groups of Ghanaians resident in foreign Countries on the formation of branches of the party and their progress.



Alhaji Yahaya said more than 20 branches in other countries have been well established with full executive while other had submitted requests for the approval of their establishment and registration certificates. He mentioned some of the countries where there are well-established branches with not less than 10 executive members as USA, UK- Ireland, Canada Germany, the Netherlands and Japan.



Others are Cuba, Australia, france, finland/Belgium, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Botswana. AlhajI Yahaya said many of the foreign branches were pooling resources and contributing publicity materials and other logistics to the national secretariat. On the registration of members in these countries for the forthcoming general elections, Alhaji Yahaya said this would be determined by the Electoral Commission.



