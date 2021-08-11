Ashantigold coach Thomas Duah slams Hearts of Oak's technical team over indiscipline

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Interim Ashantigold coach Thomas Duah has taken a swipe at Samuel Boadu and his Hearts of Oak technical team over indiscipline.



The 2020/21 football season came to an end over the weekend with the Phobians beating the miners on penalties to clinch the MTN FA Cup title at the Accra Sports Stadium.



However, Thomas Duah, who was left disappointed following his side defeat in the final of the cup competition has expressed his displeasure about the behaviour of Hearts of Oak technical team.



“The indiscipline at Hearts bench is too much, the rate at which they heckle match officials is too bad, even masseur is able to confront 4th referee when there is an infringement against them”



“In our setup, Sarfo Castro who deputizes me cannot confront match officials, so I will entreat Hearts technical team to be discipline” he added.