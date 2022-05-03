Ashantigold coach Thomas Duah sees similarities between Yaw Annor and Yaw Preko

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold gaffer, Thomas Duah, has likened enterprising winger Yaw Annor to former Ghana international Yaw Preko.



The former Bechem United speedster has been impressive in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign for the miners, bagging 16 goals after 27 matches.



He is currently in contention for the goal king prize as he trails Asante Kotoko’s Frank Mbella by just two goals with 7 games to end the season.



Yaw Annor produced a magnificent performance last Sunday when the miners inflicted a 5-1 win over Berekum Chelsea with the winger scoring four goals in the game.



In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Thomas Duah noted Yaw Annor possesses some qualities of Yaw Preko.



According to him, Yaw Annor is able to create numerous chances in matches but is unable to utilize those chances as compared to Yaw Preko.



“I wouldn’t have been surprised if Yaw Annor had scored about 70 goals in the league by now. The number of chances he wastes during matches is more than what he scores but I think he is building his confidence. We are not giving attention to the negative comments about his goals”



“Yaw Annor is going to score goals against Medeama. He plays like Yaw Preko, he is able to take players on, create chances but is wasteful in front of goal,” he stated.