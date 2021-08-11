Ashantigold captain Richard Osei Agyemang wants to leave the club

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold captain Richard Osei Agyemang is keen on securing a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window.



The enterprising defender joined the miners from Asante Kotoko and has been a key cog to the side since his arrival.



Despite having a two-year deal left on his existing contract, the towering guardsman has expressed his readiness to leave the club for a new challenge.



“I want a new challenge. I am ready to join any club from either Ghana or abroad. I have paid my dues to Ashantigold”



“I still have 2-years in my contract and I am ready to leave the club if there is an offer that will meet Ashantigold valuation” he told Pure FM.



Richards Osei Agyemang could not lead the miners to lift the MTN FA Cup trophy losing 8-7 on penalties to Hearts of Oak last Sunday.