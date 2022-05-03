Ashantigold SC ready to listen to offers for Yaw Annor - CEO 

Soccer News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Ashantigold SC CEO Emmanuel Frimpong has confirmed that the club is ready to sell Yaw Annor for the right offer.



Yaw Annor is the leading top scorer for the club in the ongoing season with 16 goals.



He bagged in four goals against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi.



Annor is currently two goals behind Asante Kotoko's Franck Mbella with 18 goals in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking in an interview, the Ashantigold SC disclosed that the club is ready to do business with any club that has the right offer for their star player.



"We are ready to sell Yaw Annor and any other Player at a good price", he told Akoma FM.



"I will be happy if my players get to play for Real Madrid or Chelsea and later Commend us for giving them the platform.



I'm in talks with couple of people (teams) so if they come and the numbers (money) are good we are ready to sell some players.If only the cash is really going to help the team", he added.





