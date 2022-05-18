AshantiGold’s demotion to Division Two League is really sad – Frederick Acheampong

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederick Acheampong is disappointed after The Miners were demoted to the Division Two League by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The three-time Ghana Premier League champions have been demoted together with Inter Allies to Division Two for engaging in match-fixing and match manipulation. The two clubs have also been fined GH¢100,000 each.



AshantiGold thrashed Inter Allies 7-0 involving two own goals, with viral post-match footage on social media showing what were described as “cheap and deliberate own goals”.



“What happened to Ashanti Gold is really sad because the team is one of the best in the country. They are the third force in our league,” GFA Executive member told Happy FM.



Inter Allies have also been demoted to the Division Two League from the 2022/23 league season after being found guilty of match manipulation.



Inter Allies suffered relegation last season after finishing 18th in the league with 26 points, while Ashanti Gold finished 9th on the standings.



Meanwhile, Ashgold has filed an appeal against the verdict from the GFA.