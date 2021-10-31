AshantiGold beats Eleven Wonders at away in GPL encounter

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold began their 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with a vital away victory against Eleven Wonders FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



The Miners recorded a 1-0 win on Sunday to start their their campaign on the bright with Eric Esso's solitary strike in the second half.



Wonders head coach Yaw Acheampong handed debuts to four new players including goalkeeper Razak Issah and former Asante Kotoko striker Abass Mohammed.



Experienced defender Isaac Kwain and Yaw Acheampong who joined the club from Karela United also started.



AshantiGold trainer Ernest Thompson Quartey also gave youngster Dauda Yussif Seidu his first appearance in the Yellow and Gold shirt.



New recruit Elijah Addai was also named in the starting lineup for AshantiGold.



Former Berekum Chelsea player John Josiah Andoh was introduced in the second half to also mark his debut for the Miners.



Wonders came very close to opening the scoring of the match but AshantiGold were saved by the woodwork in the 32nd minute.



AshantiGold goalie Kofi Mensah produced a wonderful save to deny the hosts the opener four minutes from the break.



Substitute Eric Esso put AshantiGold ahead in the 83rd minute with a beautifully struck long drive to beat goalkeeper Razak Issah.



Wonders will travel to Berekum to face Chelsea in match day two whereas AshantiGold will be at home to welcome Karela United at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.