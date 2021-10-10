You are here: HomeSports2021 10 10Article 1376644

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold acquire midfielder John Josiah Andah from Berekum Chelsea

AshantiGold has made midfielder John Josiah Andah their fifth signing in the off-season.

The offensive midfielder was acquired from Berekum Chelsea and has put pen to paper to a five-year contract.

A statement read: "Attacking Midfielder John Josiah Andah joins us on a 5️⃣-year deal from Berekum Chelsea."

New coach Ernest Thompson Quartey has already recruited young midfielder Aminu Adams from Kintampo Royals.

Another unknown youngster Abdul Salam has been unveiled after signing a three-year contract.

They have midfielder Joseph Amoah and former Liberty Professionals and Ghana U-20 star, Kennedy Ashia.

AshantiGold begins the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League campaign with a visit to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders.

