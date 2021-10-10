AshantiGold acquire midfielder John Josiah Andah from Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold has made midfielder John Josiah Andah their fifth signing in the off-season.



The offensive midfielder was acquired from Berekum Chelsea and has put pen to paper to a five-year contract.



A statement read: "Attacking Midfielder John Josiah Andah joins us on a 5️⃣-year deal from Berekum Chelsea."



New coach Ernest Thompson Quartey has already recruited young midfielder Aminu Adams from Kintampo Royals.



Another unknown youngster Abdul Salam has been unveiled after signing a three-year contract.



They have midfielder Joseph Amoah and former Liberty Professionals and Ghana U-20 star, Kennedy Ashia.



AshantiGold begins the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League campaign with a visit to Techiman to face Eleven Wonders.