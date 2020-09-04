Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

AshantiGold SC striker Nana Poku set to leave club

AshantiGold striker Nana Poku has disclosed that he is set to leave the club in the on-going transfer window.



The 27-year-old hinted that he has received many offers from several clubs abroad and he is eyeing a move this month to continue his playing career.



"I have many offers from Turkey and some other countries. I am hoping to leave by the middle of this month," Poku told Pure FM.



"I wanted to play for Asante Kotoko before the COVID-19 for only half a season but they wanted a full season so I choose to play for AshantiGold."



Poku was the top marksman for Berekum Chelsea in 2012 before leaving for Ashdod in Israel.



He has since featured for several clubs in Egypt and the Gulf region, including Al Shabab, Al Wakrah, Zamalek and a host of others.



He has also played for Qatari outfit Al Markhiya before coming home to sign for the Obuasi side.

