Ashanti Gold's Yaw Annor eyes Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ashanti Gold forward Yaw Annor has expressed his readiness to play for the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.



Annor has been one of the standout players in the league, scoring four goals in their 5-1 win over Berekum Chelsea on match-week 27 at the Len Clay Stadium.



The four goals increased his goal tally to 16 on the top scoring chat, trailing Asante Kotoko striker Frank Etouga Mbella by two goals with seven matches left to play.



"The dream of every player is to play for his national team. I am ready to play for the Black Stars now," Annor told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



"I will not comment on those who think local players are not good enough for the Black Stars. When given the opportunity, I will prove those doubters wrong."



Ashanti Gold, who are 10th on the league table will take on Medeama SC on match week 28 at the Tarkwa T&A Park.