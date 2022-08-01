AshGold and Inter Allies match-fixing: FIFPro takes on GFA at CAS for banning players

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro), have reportedly taken a legal action at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for banning players allegedly involved in a fixed match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies played two seasons ago.



More than 25 players who featured in the fixed match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies on matchday 34 of the 2020/2022 Ghana Premier League season have been given a minimum ban of 24 months for their direct involvement in executing the plot to fix the game.



FIFPro according to a report filed by Joy Sports took an interest in the case and conducted their own investigations by examining the facts against the players through their member association PFAG and have decided to represent some of the players at CAS.



"We can report that players who were involved in the match played on July 17, 2021, and banned by the Ghana FA in May this year were contacted by FIFPro to ascertain the exact roles they might have played in influencing the outcome of the game."



"Having satisfied its findings, it has on behalf of some of the players appealed the ruling at the world’s apex sporting adjudication body," Joy Sports reported.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have announced that the club have begun processes to appeal Richmond Lamptey's ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS).



Richmond Lamptey featured in the alleged fixed match while playing for Inter Allies against Ashantigold.



