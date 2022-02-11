AshGold's Seth Owusu attacked by armed robbers

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

AshantiGold forward Seth Osei has reportedly been attacked by armed robbers on Wednesday morning at home deep in the night.



According to reports in the local media, the tricky forward had his home broken into whiles he was asleep and had his belongings burgled.



A report by Angel FM's Benjamin Owusu on his Facebook wall broke the news of the attack on the player.



The reports add that they made away with his personal belongings, mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money before leaving their mark on him with a knife.



His club AshantiGold are yet to comeout with an official statement about the well being of their star player.



The tricky forward has so far scored three goals in the Ghana Premier League for AshantiGold.



It will is likely he will be excused from their game against Bibiani Gold Stars in Obuasi.