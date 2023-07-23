Asantehene pledges to rebuild Asante Kotoko’s Adako Jachie Training Complex

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Owner and life patron of the Asante Kotoko, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has pledged to rebuild the Adako Jachie Complex, which serves as the club’s training facility, Chairman of the National Circles Council (NCC), Christopher Damenya has revealed.



The current state of the complex does not meet the standards expected of a club of Kotoko’s stature, and the King is determined to transform it into a facility that befits one of the top sides in Africa following his visit to the complex on Saturday.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a meeting with the legends and fans at Manhyia on Friday pledged he will visit Adako Jachie on Saturday and true to his work, the Asantehene toured the facility and was made aware of the challenges faced by the club.



The club’s representatives took him around the complex, sharing the plans for its renovation and seeking support for the project.



In response, the Asantehene committed to rebuilding the Adako Jachie Complex and improving its facilities.



“We took Him around and exposed our challenges to Him,” Christopher Damenya told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



“He (Otumfuo) promised to rebuild the AJ project and make it more befitting, so He has taken the architectural design, very soon we will all witness the Adako Jachie project from a different perspective," he added.



Meanwhile, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has appointed an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the affairs of Asante Kotoko while the club’s administration is restructured.



They are Kontomponiaferehene and chartered accountant Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, the club’s former coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum and Emmanuel Dasoberi.