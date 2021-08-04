Asante Kotoko write to Medeama to renew interest in Justice Blay & two others - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC have renewed their interest in signing Justice Blay from Medeama SC as they write to the club to enquire about the midfielder's availability for a transfer.



Asante Kotoko failed to meet the asking price set by Medeama for the services of the highly-rated midfielder last year after a successful loan spell.



Blay played for the Porcupine Warriors in 2019/2020 on a season-long loan from Medeama where he was instrumental in the Redshirt.



Kotoko have formally written to the Tarkwa based club requesting the services of Blay and have made inquiries about midfielder Richard Boadu and defender Samuel Appiah in addition.



Boadu had an impressive campaign for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League this term where he made 24 appearances and scored once.



His only goal of the season was against Kotoko at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Appiah, right back, was one of the consistent performers for the Yellow and Mauves in the premiership having made 22 appearances.



Kotoko are keen on landing the trio ahead of 2021/2022 where they aim at winning the Ghana Premier League and also book a place in the CAF Champions League.



Current champions Hearts of Oak wrote to Medeama last week to ask about the availability of Boadu over a possible transfer this window.