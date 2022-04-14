Asante Kotoko won GPL in the first round - Eric Donkor

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Eric Donkor, has said the Kotoko have already won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.



The Reds are on a nine-match unbeaten run and sit comfortably on the top of the table.



Donkor believes Kotoko, who are have opened an eight-point gap at the top, won the league in the first half of the season.



“Kotoko won the league in the first round. When you look at the points build up from the first round you would realize Kotoko was going to win the title.” He told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



The former Ashanti Gold man said he did not tip his former side to win the league and so he is surprised.



“Before the season, I tipped Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and Aduana Stars as title contenders having kept most of their players for years but the case of Kotoko was different. They were in a rebuilding process so I will say Kotoko have surprised me.”



“I will commend them for their outstanding performance this season, they have won the league already.”



Kotoko lead the table with 52 points, 8 points above second-placed Bechem United.



The Porcupines will face Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.