Asante Kotoko will win the league next season – Danlad Ibrahim

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad is confident that his outfit will win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title next season.



The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign after losing both the League and the MTN FA Cup titles to sworn-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



However, the Ghana U-20 goalie who spent half of last season on loan at King Faisal in an interview with Wontumi FM disclosed that his side will win the league title next season after missing out in Africa.



“Apart from winning the League, we will also look at the points gap between us and Hearts of Oak. Next season will not be difficult for us because we didn’t qualify for Africa.”



“Playing at Baba Yara too will help us win the league easily, our fans know that if we play at Baba Yara Sports Stadium we will win the League,” he said.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will start in October.