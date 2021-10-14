Asante Kotoko will get better next season - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes that the team will be ready for the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign losing both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles to sworn rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.



In the bid to make a meaningful impact in the upcoming season, the two-time African Champions have embarked on pre-season training in Dubai.



Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal United at the Al Hamriyah Sport and Cultural Stadium on Thursday morning in their first pre-season game in Dubai.



Kotoko right-back, Christopher Nettey's own goal in the 47th minute settled the encounter.



"It was a good game in the first place, some of the players arrived late but if you look at how we played, it was a good exercise for the team and the technical team.”



"In the second half, we played well and dominated the game but only capitalized on the chance they had but in all, we are happy with this exercise but I am confident we will get better before the season start," he added.



Asante Kotoko is expected to play another friendly game on Sunday.