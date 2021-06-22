'Asante Kotoko will fight till the end' - David Obeng Nyarko on club’s title chances

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has said that his outfit will fight till the end in their bid to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.



The Phobians are level on points with sworn rivals Asante Kotoko (53) with five games to end the season.



The Porcupine Warriors play host to Karela United on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium before they square off against sworn rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 27.



Speaking ahead of the said games, David Obeng Nyarko stated that they will fight until the end of the season.



“I think we’ve done well this season. We’ve fought a good fight and we are not going to stop."



"The winning mentality is there and I can say we are poised and ready to fight for the rest of the games,” he said.



