Asante Kotoko wanted to sign me last season – Samuel Inkoom confirms

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has confirmed Asante Kotoko wanted to sign him last season but said an agreement was not reached.



Reports in the local media suggested the Porcupine Warriors were in talks with their former defender to resign him for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The club Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah before the start of the season promised to sign a top-notch player for the Kumasi based club.



In an interview with Angel TV, Inkoom confirmed Kotoko’s approach but said the deal broke down due to monetary issues.



“It’s true Kotoko wanted to sign me last season, they sent me the first offer, I said no, they sent a second and third offer, I said no. We were talking but later on, I saw that the money is not there.”



“I told them Kotoko gave me the platform and I am ready to come and help. So when Nana Yaw Amponsah approached me we spoke a lot about me coming back and I didn’t say no because I was willing to come back.”



“But all of a sudden I don’t know what happened and I will not blame him but in football, everything can happen, I’m a fan of Kotoko and before I will even retire from football I will come and play for Kotoko even for nothing I don’t mind,” he said.



The enterprising right-back has rejoined FC Torpedo Kutaisi in the Georgian top-flight and is expected to play a key role for the side this season.