Asante Kotoko visit former President J.A Kufuor ahead of Super Clash against Hearts

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The management, technical team, and players of Asante Kotoko paid a courtesy call on former President of the country, John Agyekum Kufuor ahead of their game against Hearts of Oak in Accra on Sunday.



The ex-Ghana President who was a former chairman of the club was pleased to receive the team and urged them to go all out against the Phobians in their quest to wrestle back the title from their fiercest rivals.



The team led by Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah pledged to make the former President proud.



The Porcupine Warriors sit comfortably at the top of the Ghana Premier League table after the first round and are 12 points adrift of Hearts of Oak.



