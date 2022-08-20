Asante Kotoko unveils new signing Enoch Morrison

Sports News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giant Asante Kotoko have welcomed new signing Enoch Morrison after reaching a deal to sign the talented midfielder.



The confirmation of the deal comes to verify a report by footballghana earlier this month which indicated that the Porcupine Warriors have reached a deal for the signature of the midfielder.



Today, Asante Kotoko have announced that the club has signed Enoch Morrison on a three-year deal from fellow Ghana Premier League club King Faisal Football Club.



Enoch Morrison has joined Asante Kotoko to bolster the squad of the team for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.



During that campaign, the reds will not only compete for domestic success but will also play in the CAF Champions League.